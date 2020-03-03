Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 122.50 ($1.61).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of LON:HNT opened at GBX 72 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Huntsworth has a one year low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $266.47 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

