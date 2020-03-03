HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HENKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

