Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.99. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

