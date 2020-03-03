Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) will be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $400.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.