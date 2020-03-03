Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Share Price

Media stories about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Mazda Motor stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

