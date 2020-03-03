Willdan Group (WLDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WLDN opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a PE ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

