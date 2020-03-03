WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WPX. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $9.08 on Monday. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WPX Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,621,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,975,000 after buying an additional 1,438,324 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after buying an additional 110,708 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 449,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 153,630 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

