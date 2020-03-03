Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Down 42.3%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price fell 42.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.45, 61,926,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 483% from the average session volume of 10,630,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biocept by 107.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

