Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $3.99. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 8,711,800 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

