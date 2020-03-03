ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $77.00

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.73, but opened at $77.00. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $87.51, with a volume of 44,935,400 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 287.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

