Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Shares of Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $5.89. Dyadic International shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 2,020,600 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DYAI. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 16,166.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.