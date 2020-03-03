Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $24.60

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $24.60. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 23,526,390 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPCE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.96.

In other news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $42,471.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

