Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up to $463.31

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $443.42, but opened at $463.31. Shopify shares last traded at $488.40, with a volume of 3,251,824 shares.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 83.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 126.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

