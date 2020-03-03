Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Up to $44.63

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.61, but opened at $44.63. Newmont Goldcorp shares last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 12,708,500 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,337. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

