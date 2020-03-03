Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $35.78

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.56, but opened at $35.78. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 9,237,100 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,773,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

