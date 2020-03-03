British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $39.80

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.23, but opened at $39.80. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 4,887,316 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

