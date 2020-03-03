WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Gap Down to $22.24

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $22.24. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 4,611,100 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,544,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 970,325 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 993,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 395,302 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 322,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 210,841 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 538,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,865 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,065,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 106,228 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.