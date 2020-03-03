Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.50. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 7,748,655 shares traded.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

