Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.50. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 7,748,655 shares traded.
VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.
The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62.
Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.