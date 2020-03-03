Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Down to $113.86

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $119.55, but opened at $113.86. Seattle Genetics shares last traded at $111.88, with a volume of 3,334,050 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -114.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.98.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,567 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

