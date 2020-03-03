SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.48. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 5,532,169 shares trading hands.

SDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $7,488,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $19,985,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $27,326,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.