Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.63. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 3,743,580 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 170,005 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

