ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $23.40. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 75,441,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,063,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Latest News

Biocept Stock Price Down 42.3%
Applied DNA Sciences Shares Gap Up to $3.99
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Shares Gap Up to $77.00
Dyadic International Shares Gap Up to $5.89
Virgin Galactic Shares Gap Up to $24.60
Shopify Shares Gap Up to $463.31
