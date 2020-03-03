Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $21.00. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 15,579,114 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.