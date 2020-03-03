Dynaresource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Down 34.2%

Dynaresource Inc (OTCMKTS:DYNR)’s stock price fell 34.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Dynaresource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc, an exploration stage company, invests in, explores, and develops mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

