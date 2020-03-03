Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Trading Up 20.6%

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:PTIX) were up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 468 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,542% from the average daily volume of 29 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagenic Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -7.11.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.