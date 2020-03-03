Analysts Set Expectations for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.59 and a beta of 2.12. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 928,644 shares of company stock worth $8,755,116. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,736,000 after purchasing an additional 467,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,104,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 159,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

