Abbey (LON:ABBY) Trading Down 3%

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.84), approximately 1,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,738% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($17.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,337.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,265.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Abbey’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other Abbey news, insider Charles H. Gallagher bought 2,100,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £33,087,584.25 ($43,524,841.16).

Abbey Company Profile

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

