Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Horizon Oil Ltd (ASX:HZN)’s stock price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 44,613 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

Get Horizon Oil alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Sheridan 3,452,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th.

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons; Maari/Manaia fields in New Zealand; and Stanley condensate/gas development and six onshore permits in Papua New Guinea.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.