Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Horizon Oil Ltd (ASX:HZN)’s stock price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 44,613 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

In other news, insider Michael Sheridan 3,452,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th.

Horizon Oil Company Profile (ASX:HZN)

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons; Maari/Manaia fields in New Zealand; and Stanley condensate/gas development and six onshore permits in Papua New Guinea.

