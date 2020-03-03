Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Trading Up 1.5%

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) shares were up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.71), approximately 85,019 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 37,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.67).

The firm has a market cap of $138.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.17.

In other Aurora Investment Trust news, insider David Stevenson bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717 ($12,782.16).

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

