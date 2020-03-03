Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $221.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

