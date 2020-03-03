BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

