Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Trading Down 39%

Shares of Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE) fell 39% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Learning Tree International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

