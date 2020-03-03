Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry A. Moore acquired 6,300 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00. Also, Director David Z. Paull acquired 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,184.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,151 shares of company stock worth $196,071. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth about $8,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

