ValuEngine Downgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Sell

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $266.98 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 40.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

