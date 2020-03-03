Calfrac Well Services (CFW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services to post earnings of C($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CFW opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.69.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

