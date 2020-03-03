Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $878.11 million, a P/E ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Forterra has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $15.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Forterra by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

