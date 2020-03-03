Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
EGRX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.
EGRX opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $627.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $64.94.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
