Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EGRX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $627.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.