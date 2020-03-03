ValuEngine Lowers Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Sell

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the third quarter worth $134,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

