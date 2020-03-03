Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a market cap of $511.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,650.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.