ValuEngine Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Sell

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

FANG opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

