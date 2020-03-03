Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ EYEG opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Eyegate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $137,310.00. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Read More: What are economic reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.