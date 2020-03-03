Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,612.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,460 shares of company stock worth $6,522,027. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $103,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

