ValuEngine Upgrades EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to “Strong-Buy”

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 1.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,451. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after purchasing an additional 202,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,986,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,230,000 after acquiring an additional 186,817 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,042,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,414,000 after acquiring an additional 159,812 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

