East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,587,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.