Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $276.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $40,565.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 16,578 shares of company stock valued at $100,760 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $20,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

