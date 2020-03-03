Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 352,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

