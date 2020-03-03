Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERI. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

