Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQIX. Cfra raised their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $618.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.17. Equinix has a twelve month low of $421.19 and a twelve month high of $657.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Equinix by 108.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.