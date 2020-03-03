ValuEngine Downgrades Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) to Sell

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emmis Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Emmis Communications alerts:

EMMS stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Emmis Communications has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 85.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emmis Communications stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.28% of Emmis Communications worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmis Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmis Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.