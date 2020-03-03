ValuEngine Downgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Sell

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

